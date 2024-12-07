Bushiri calls out politicians for ignoring hunger crisis, prioritizing campaigns

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, one of Malawi’s most prominent and influential figures, has launched a scathing critique of the nation’s political leaders over their failure to address the devastating hunger crisis earlier this year. Taking to Twitter, the charismatic leader who is the leader of ECG-The Jesus Nation church lambasted politicians for prioritizing campaign promises over the pressing needs of the people, calling their actions “pathetic.”

“Malawian politicians must be ashamed for not coming out in large numbers like this during a devastating hunger we had early this year, but only, to come out now – in search for votes,” Bushiri tweeted with palpable frustration. “Both MPs and Presidential candidates are everywhere promising a better life for all Malawians. Both ruling and opposition parties have so much money for campaign and not even little money to feed these people. Pathetic.”

Bushiri’s words cut deep, as they shed light on a troubling disparity that has left many Malawians disillusioned. Earlier this year, millions faced acute food shortages due to droughts and poor harvests, with rural communities bearing the brunt of the crisis. While political leaders were largely absent during this critical period, Bushiri and his team stepped in.

The Man of God spearheaded one of the largest hunger relief efforts in the country’s history, reportedly spending billions of kwacha to feed millions. Trucks laden with food supplies crisscrossed the nation, delivering hope to the desperate and hungry. His efforts earned him widespread admiration, contrasting starkly with the apathy of many in positions of power.

Now, as the 2025 elections loom, the political landscape is ablaze with activity. Candidates from both ruling and opposition parties have unleashed grand campaign rallies, crisscrossing towns and villages, shaking hands, and making promises of a better tomorrow. Billboards, jingles, and colorful processions dominate the streets, painting an image of prosperity and engagement.

But behind the glitz and glamour, Bushiri’s critique exposes a darker reality. The billions being spent on flashy campaigns, he argues, could have been directed toward alleviating the suffering of Malawians during the hunger crisis.

Bushiri’s statement has sparked mixed reactions across social media. Some applauded him for speaking truth to power, with one Twitter user commenting, “We need more leaders like Bushiri who act when it matters most, not just when it’s time to seek votes.” Others, however, questioned his motives, accusing him of using the crisis to bolster his political influence.

Meanwhile, political analysts say Bushiri’s remarks highlight a growing disconnect between politicians and the electorate. “People are beginning to see through the veneer of campaign promises,” said governance expert Henry Chirwa. “Leaders will need to do more than just show up during election season if they want to regain public trust.”

As campaign season heats up, Prophet Bushiri’s words remain a stark reminder of the gap between rhetoric and action. Whether the politicians heed his call or continue business as usual, one thing is certain—Malawians are watching, and their voices will be heard at the ballot box.

