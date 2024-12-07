Govt salutes SICO Holdings for its continued work in improving delivery of social services in the country

Government has waxed lyrical of SICO Holdings Limited, one of the locally-owned companies in social service delivery, saying its project execution rate is always on point, something that has tremendously helped government to improve social service delivery in the country.

Principal Secretary Elias Chimulambe in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation made the sentiments on Friday evening in Lilongwe during a networking cocktail that SICO Holdings organised for its clients.

He said government is optimistic that working with the private sector, such as SICO Holdings, can assist in improving the country’s access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene.

“As government we hail SICO Holdings for assisting the government’s efforts in ensuring good sanitation and hygiene through SICO Water, which has been drilling boreholes across the country,” he said.

SICO Holdings is a Malawian wholly-owned holdings company with subsidiaries such as SICO Water, SICO Civils, SICO Technology, African Finance and Thabola Suites.

Chief Executive Officer Charles Zimba said being a Malawian, they are committed to ensuring the country meets her development aspirations.

“Over the years, our company has expanded extensively in its operations. We have over 100 permanent employees and over 500 on temporary basis. We are very happy to be a locally-owned company that is contributing immensely to the economy of this country,” said Zimba.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!