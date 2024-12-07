Voter Registration Drive: Nankhuni Urges Lilongwe City Centre Constituents to Register in Huge Numbers

Malawi Congress Party aspiring Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency, Gift Nankhuni last Friday appealed strongly for the constituents to flock out largely and register in the third and last November 28, 2024 to December 11th, 2024 to vote and maintain State President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

Malawi will conduct local government, parliamentary and presidential elections on Tuesday, 16th September 2025 in line with Section 77 Subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Republic that states; all persons shall be eligible to vote in any general election, by-election, presidential election, local government election or referendum, subject only to this section and Section 6 of Malawi Constitution which states, “As otherwise provided in this Constitution, the authority to govern derives from the people of Malawi as expressed through universal and equal suffrage in elections held in accordance with this Constitution in a manner prescribed by an Act of Parliament.” he said.

Speaking at Kauma soon after registering, Nankhuni said there is need for all eligible citizens to register to cast their votes next year and urged traditional leaders to wheel the process.

“We want each and every chief to take a lead in the process. The good thing with this constituency is that chiefs themselves are so passionate with the process,” clarified the law icon before touring construction of Kauma Police Unit Office Complex which he is funding from his personal business adventures.

Onsite, Senior Group Village Headman Kauma hailed Nankhuni for his powerful efforts of hope in the constituency.

Some of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) registration centres in the Constituency include, Kamuzu Palace Secondary School, Msambeta Primary, Mbwekete Community Based Care, Nankhali Primary, Kamuzu Institute for Sports, Kauma, Mphungu Primary Schoo, Civic Offices, Chibaka Adult Literacy, Tsoka Nkanansi Primary, Kaliwawala and Chatata Primary.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!