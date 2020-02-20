Bushiri cheap maize hits Northern Region, thousands excited

February 20, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s cheap maize has finally hit the Northern Region with the first stop being Mzimba District.

People crowded to get maize
Going home with a bag of maize
Happy after buying her cheap maize
Bought affordable maize

Bushiri’s publicist Ephraim Nyondo has confirmed that two markets have been opened in Mzimba—One at Ezigozyeni and the other at Embangweni.

Nyondo added that thousands scrambled to buy the cheap staple which is going at K100 per kilogramme.

More markets will be opened in this week in the region, Nyondo has said.

In an interview with one of the beneficiaries at Ezigozyeni, Ruth Jere, 74, was all smiles, thanking Prophet Bushiri for the maize.

“I had nothing and I could have died of hunger. I keep 5 orphans and I really desperate. Thank you Bushiri,” she said.

After the Northern Region, the exercise return to the Southern Region.

