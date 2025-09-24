Bushiri Congratulates Mutharika on Election Victory

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) and The Jesus Nation Church has congratulated President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on his resounding victory in the just-ended presidential elections.

In his message, Bushiri described Mutharika’s triumph as “a reflection of the trust and confidence the people of Malawi have placed in his leadership” and a testament to his “steadfast commitment to service, unity, and national development.”

He prayed that God grants Mutharika wisdom, strength, and divine guidance as he takes up the mantle of leadership again, urging the new administration to pursue peace, inclusiveness, and prosperity for all Malawians.

Bushiri further advised those who will serve in Mutharika’s government to learn from past mistakes, stressing that the new mandate is “entrusted by the Lord” and must be guarded with humility, diligence, and integrity.

“The Jesus Nation Church remains committed to standing in prayer with you and your administration, believing that when righteous leaders are supported by prayer and integrity, a nation is blessed,” he said.

Bushiri concluded by extending his blessings to Mutharika and to Malawi, expressing hope for visionary leadership that uplifts every citizen.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :