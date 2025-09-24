HRDC, NAP call for peace and unity as Mutharika declared winner

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and the National Advocacy Platform (NAP) have separately called on Malawians to embrace peace and unity following Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera’s concession of defeat to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Speaking to Zodiak Online, HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence said the election outcome demonstrated that democracy had triumphed and urged Malawians to rally behind the president-elect.

“The outcome of the election shows that democracy has won. It is now time for Malawians to unite and support Professor Mutharika in moving the country forward,” said Trapence.

On its part, NAP, through a statement signed by its chairperson Benedicto Kondowe, congratulated Mutharika, describing his victory as a reflection of the sovereign will of Malawians freely expressed through the ballot in a peaceful election.

“We urge the President-elect to lead with humility, inclusivity, and courage, uniting Malawians across political, regional and social divides. Leadership at this moment must focus on healing divisions, strengthening democratic institutions, and delivering on the urgent priorities of economic recovery, youth empowerment, and protection of the vulnerable,” reads the statement in part.

NAP also commended outgoing president Lazarus Chakwera for conceding defeat, saying his decision had helped preserve peace and cement Malawi’s democratic culture.

“In putting Malawi first, he has preserved peace, reinforced democratic culture and set a noble example for future leaders to emulate,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to officially announce the winner of the September 16 presidential election this afternoon.

