Undule Commends Chakwera for Conceding to Allow Peaceful Transition in Pursuit Of National Unity

Governance and Human Rights Advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, has commended President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for demonstrating maturity and statesmanship by conceding defeat with dignity.

Mwakasungula further saluted Chakwera for his concession speech, describing it a powerful message of peace, reconciliation, and unity. The Malawi’s renowned and revered governance and human rights advocate made the remarks in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Mwakasungula, in putting Malawi first, the outgoing Head of State has demonstrated true leadership and given Malawians a strong example that elections must never divide us but instead strengthen our democracy.

“I also warmly congratulate President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on his election victory.

Malawians have entrusted him with the heavy responsibility of steering this nation forward, and expectations are high. From the promises made during the campaign, it is clear that his work begins immediately, and the people of Malawi will be looking for solutions that touch their daily lives especially on the economy, hunger and the cost of living.

As a nation, we must now come together those who voted for him and those who did not to support the new President in building a Malawi that works for everyone. Unity, peace, and reconciliation are the foundation upon which progress must be built for our country,” he said.

Mwakasungula reflected on Chakwera’s presidency, saying Malawians will remember him for strengthening the country’s democracy through a peaceful transfer of power.

“And it will now look to President-elect Mutharika to deliver on his promises and meet the expectations of the people. May this moment mark a new chapter of hope, hard work, and shared responsibility for all Malawians,” said Mwakasungula, who’s renowned for his expertise in Malawian governance, public policy, and human rights advocate. He has played a central role in advancing democracy, civic participation, and development dialogue in Malawi and across the SADC region.

