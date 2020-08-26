Bushiri fires bullet on ‘thieving’ South Africa police: Exposes how they use girls to extort from him 

No more Mr Nice Guy! South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has removed his religious robes and gone hard on some thieving South African and Sanco members who, for the past three years, have been running an extortion scheme against him.

Writing on his Facebook page, Prophet Bushiri said there is a police officer from the Hawks, Phumla Mrwebi by name, who for the past 3 years, has been running an extortion syndicate through sending girls to him to demand money and if they don’t give them, she told the girls to go public and accuse the preacher of raping them.

Prophet Bushiri, fondly knwon as Major One or Papa is leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church .

Below is the full statement:

Enough is enough: For the last 3 years we have been dealing with extortion. A police officer at the Hawks called Phumla Mrwebi has been intimidating women and children to come up with false rape allegations against us. This has been done together with members of the media. This woman comes and demands money from us. The supposed victims come and demand money from us. The shameless journalists also demand money from us. This Mrwebi woman, for the past 3 years, has been running an extortion syndicate against me through sending girls to demand money from us and if we don’t give, she told the girls to go public and accuse us of raping them. We reported the matter in 2018 to several state institutions such as State Security Agency, Inspector General of Intelligence, police commissioners, and including the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to bring this woman to justice and leave me alone. No action! As we are writing, this woman, working with Mashishi of SANCO, has again recruited several girls to be interviewed by ETV to accuse me of raping them. Some of these girls, secretly came to us, demanding various amounts ranging from 50 000 to 2million Rands to their masters (as aforementioned) in order to stop the story from being aired by ETV. We recorded them and you can see for yourself. Well, we told them we arenot giving a single coin to them to stop ETV from running this story. Etv must go ahead. We are going to sue you and your extortion cohorts. This time we want to show you the power of money and justice. We want to warn every party involved in this syndicate that I have overwhelming evidence of all their doings. A serious legal suit will follow and we will fight.”

