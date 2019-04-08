Bushiri fulfils K15m pledge for child cancer fight in South Africa 

April 8, 2019 Chomi Khumalo - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri  has fulfilled the K15 million charity pledge he made two weeks towards fighting child cancer at Frere hospital in East London, South Africa.

Major 1 and team including Enock Chihana on his right arrives

Major 1 and Chief Makinana during the ceremony in East London

Bushiri: I am very happy that I am fulfilling the pledge

The prophet also sealed a charity partnership with local charity organization, Sakhululeka Iswize, which will see the two working together in different humanitarian causes.

Sakhululeka Iswize is run by Chief Makinana from the area and the money was channeled through the organization.

The ECG leader flew to East London on Friday last where he met local people, chiefs and held a town-hall meetings with various groups of charity organizations to advance his cause of charity in South Africa.

In his speech, Prophet Bushiri , the leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering  (ECG) Church. explained that he will always support any movement that is driven by humanitarian causes.

“Today, I am very happy that I am fulfilling the pledge and, also, officially sealing the charity partnership with Sakhululeka Iswize,” he said.

Founder of Sakhululeka Iswize, Chief Makinana, hailed Prophet Bushiri for not just honouring the pledge but also for visiting the East London and spending time with the people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Ernest C Nyirenda Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ernest C Nyirenda
Guest
Ernest C Nyirenda

We love you PAPA,
May God keep on blessing you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago

More From web