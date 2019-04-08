Prophet TB Joshua’s followers in Malawi cheer floods victims

Blantyre-based Emmanuel TV Partners, who are followers of renowned Nigerian prophet T. B Joshua, on Sunday donated assorted items to over 500 people around Traditional Authority (TA) Lundu whose houses collapsed due to heavy rains.

The Partners have been the first to come forward in assisting the victims since the incident occurred about a month ago with items such as Maize flour, buckets, blankets, lamps, cups, plates and clothes.

One of the Partners, Charity Gondwe said what they did was a manifestation of what Prophet Joshua preaches.

‘’He always tells us to love one another and that love should be at the centre of everything we do whether to people we know or not. Above all, he says love should be shown to others and not kept to ourselves and in so doing, we shall win many souls to Christ,’’ she said.

Senior Group Village Headman Mkumba said the donation was timely as his subjects had been suffering a lot ever since the tragedy happened.

‘’What Emmanuel TV partners have done today is very commendable. Ever since the tragedy happened nobody has come forward to render support to my subjects. But with what they have received today, their lives and souls will be uplifted,’’ he said.

Blantyre is among 14 other districts in the country that was affected by natural disasters.

In TA Lundu alone, about 2903 households were affected by the disaster with injuries but no deaths were recorded.

