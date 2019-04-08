UK’s Shelter Box, Habitat for Humanity donate K223m shelter kits to Malawi flood victims

United Kingdom (UK)-based Shelter Box in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in Malawi have donated 72 tonnes shelter kits and kitchen utensils to the Malawi Government to enable it respond to the needs of households who were affected by floods.

The K223 million donation, comprising shelter kits, kitchen sets and other valuables, is expected to benefit 2000 households in Chikwawa and Mulanje districts.

Shelter Box is a United Kingdom based charity that provides emergency shelter and other household items to people made homeless through man-made or natural disasters.

The charity has a global agreement with Habitat for Humanity International, a partnership which ensures that the two organisations quickly respond to disasters and collaborate in efforts to rescue affected people.

And speaking after presenting the items to the Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi, Shelter Box volunteer, Elizabeth Odell, disclosed that her organisation mobilised the resources from people of goodwill around the world, including Rotarians.

“We are committed to seeing Malawians quickly recover from the disaster and we are starting the distribution of these items this week,” said Odell.

In his remarks, the National Director for Habitat for Humanity Malawi, Kelvin Kalonga, said it is in the spirit of this partnership that the equipment and materials have come in the country to help flood victims build shelters that would provide safety to their families as they plan to rebuild their homes.

“We will help the government in various interventions aimed at bailing out the flood victims from response to recovery,” Kalonga assured.

Dausi said the devastating hailstorms and floods have claimed 60 lives plus livestock, damaged property and a huge hectarage of farmland.

At least, 868, 895 people have been affected, according to the minister.

“The life of the affected people especially those still living in the camps is not desirable at all. Shelters made out of these materials should make people move out of these places soon so that they begin a new lease of life,” said Dausi.

Meanwhile, the Habitat for Humanity in Malawi has disclosed that each of the targeted 2000 households in Chikwawa and Mulanje will receive one shelter kit, one kitchen set, two blankets, two sleeping mats, two mosquito nets, two solar lights, two jerry cans and one water purifier.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :