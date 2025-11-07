 Bushiri Ignites a New Dawn for Malawi’s Film Industry: Turning Vision into Global Action

The Malawian film industry is on the brink of transformation — and at the center of this renaissance stands Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, a man whose passion for the arts has long transcended words.

Yesterday, Bushiri, in his capacity as President and Visionaire of Goshen Trust, met with Madam Dorothy Kingstone, President of the Film Association of Malawi (FAMA), and her team in what many are calling a historic meeting to lay the groundwork for Malawi’s leap into the global film market.

The discussions, which culminated in a virtual conference with some of the world’s leading film stakeholders, set the stage for a bold new chapter in African cinema — one led by Malawians and Africans for the world.

For years, Prophet Bushiri has quietly but powerfully invested in Malawi’s creative sector, proving that art is not just entertainment but a tool for national identity and transformation.

In 2024, he donated K40 million to FAMA to strengthen its operations and help young filmmakers access resources and training. Later, he made headlines when he purchased full digital rights to the movie Welcome to Prison, paying K60 million to ensure that it premiered free on YouTube, making it accessible to every Malawian.

He also supported award-winning filmmaker Sukez’s Fatsani: Tales of Survival movie with K20 million — a gesture that reaffirmed Bushiri’s belief in empowering local creators to tell authentic African stories.

Through Major 1 Records, Bushiri has also become one of the most influential patrons of Malawian music, having promoted and financed artists such as Gwamba, Onesimus, Wendy Harawa, and many others — helping them break into international markets.

“I believe in the power of art. It is how a nation dreams, speaks, and inspires,” Bushiri said. “Supporting Malawi’s creative industry is not charity — it’s nation-building. Our stories deserve to be seen and celebrated across the world.”

During the virtual conference, top international players in the entertainment industry joined the conversation — including the producers behind Zee World (India), film distributors from Mauritius (partners with Prime Video and Amazon), a UK delegation instrumental in bringing African stories to Netflix, and a Nigerian distributor committed to ensuring local content reaches audiences across the continent.

“This meeting was not about talks — it was about action,” Bushiri emphasized. “We’ve officially invited these global partners to fly to Malawi to begin production collaborations, mentorship programs, and capacity-building initiatives. It’s time to turn vision into visible progress.”

FAMA President Madam Dorothy Kingstone hailed the initiative as a turning point for Malawi’s creative economy, describing Bushiri’s leadership as “visionary and results-driven.”

“For the first time, we are seeing a serious effort to merge international partnerships with local talent development,” Kingstone said. “Prophet Bushiri has consistently demonstrated his belief in the arts — not through promises, but through action and investment.”

The collaboration aims to create direct links between Malawian filmmakers and global distributors, providing a platform for actors, directors, and producers to work on international productions without leaving the country.

Bushiri’s new film initiative under Goshen Trust is being described by industry insiders as “Africa’s answer to Nollywood’s early days” — a movement that could place Malawi at the heart of African storytelling.

“We are no longer waiting for others to tell our stories,” Bushiri said. “The future of African cinema is bright, bold, and African-led — and it begins right here in Malawi.”

What began as one man’s belief in the creative spirit of his nation has now evolved into a continental vision — one that aims to put Malawi on the global film map. Through his continued financial support, strategic partnerships, and unshakable commitment to empowering the arts, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is not just supporting film — he is building an industry, inspiring a generation, and redefining Africa’s creative future.

