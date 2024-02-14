Bushiri in day 2 with his feeding the hungry project: Calls for depoliticisation of hunger

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has called for depoliticisation of hunger in the country saying during such times, those with capacity to help should not be blocked to do so.

Bushiri, while commending the current Tonse Alliance administration for allowing him reach out to those in need of food assistance said supporting those in need should be everyone’s responsibility.

He made the remarks today in the area of Traditional Authority Mazengera in Lilongwe when he, through his Shepherd Bushiri Foundation donated about 500 metric tons of maize to 1200 hunger stricken families in the area.

Member of parliament for Lilongwe Mpenu Constituency Eisenhower Mkaka and one of the beneficiaries Setilida Lazalo from Matala village have thanked Prophet Bushiri for the timely support.

