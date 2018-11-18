Bushiri refuses South Africa police extortion, sues: ‘Cases were fabricated to soil prophet’s reputation’

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) opened a case of extortion at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in February this year, according to SowetanLIVE, which quoted sources with knowledge of the matter.

Bushiri’s spokesman Ephraim Nyondo has also confirmed to Nyasa Times that the preacher reported reported the shenanigans to the crime intelligence inspector-general.

The Prophet claims some crime intelligence cops tried to extort R10 million from him as they promised to make his criminal cases disappear if he paid them the money.

“When they discovered that the Prophet was not cooperating, they started making threats” Nyondo said.

The allegedly concocted cases range from money laundering, racketeering and rape.

“All these alleged cases against Bushiri were fabricated in order to extort money from him and to soil his good name and reputation,” Nyondo said.

When Bushiri refused to co-operate and demanded his day in court. they reduced the amount to R5m. The amount was further decreased to R1m when the charismatic Bible-puncher still wouldn’t budge.

Bushiri alleged that the cops harassed him and flagged his passport and even flew to his Pretoria church in a helicopter and threatened to arrest him on the pulpit before his millions of congregants.

South Africa police have confirmed Bushiri had filed an extortion complaint with them and that the matter is still being investigated.

Bushiri’s lawyer Ntsako Baloyi said the clergyman had filed extortion complaints with the two law enforcement agencies against the suspects.

“The ordeal started during February 2018 in which one known as captain [name withheld] personally went to the prophet in the company of a few police officers and other individuals who introduced themselves as attorneys and advisers to the then deputy president of South Africa,” he said as quoted by Sowetan.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :