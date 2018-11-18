Man charged for attempting suicide in Police custody

A 27-year-old Mchinji based man, Dickson Mandala is answering charges of attempted suicide whilst in police custody, where he was awaiting to appear before court for another case.

Mandala, who was arrested on October 20, 2018 on allegations of cattle theft, was found with a case to answer on November 15 by Mchinji Magistrate Court.

His case was adjourned to a further date, after which he was placed in police custody at Kamwendo Police Station for protection.

Mchinji Police spokesperson, Lubrino Kaitano said on Saturday that Mandala could have unlawfully accessed razor blades when he was appearing before court and sneaked them into police cells.

According to Mchinji Police, Mandala woke up in the middle of the night when his inmates were asleep and started lacerating his skin.

“He cut himself with the razor blades all over his body and later crushed them into small pieces before swallowing them,” explained Kaitano.

Kaitano continued saying, “One of the inmates saw what was happening and immediately, informed police officers on duty.”

The Police rushed Mandala to Mchinji District Hospital, where he was treated as an outpatient.

Following the revelations, the police have instituted an investigation as to where Mandala accessed the razor blades and when results are out, Mandala is to answer charges of attempting suicide.

Meanwhile, the Police are appealing to the public to seek better ways of solving their problems and not take suicide for an option.

Mandala hails from Chimteka Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Simphasi in Mchinji district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :