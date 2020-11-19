Bushiri says he doesn’t care  forfeiting property in South Africa: ‘My life is more important’

November 19, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has reacted to the decision by Pretoria Court to order his multimillion-rand Centurion property be forfeited to the State , saying he doesn’t care because his life is more important than his property.

Bushiri (L): Papa life matters than property

Bushiri and his wife, exited South Africa last week, violating their bail conditions,  while facing charges of money laundering and fraud.

The R5.5 million Midstream Estate property was linked to the pair’s bail conditions set over a week ago.

Pretoria Magistrate Thandi Theledi issued the  forfeiture order after the Bushiris failed to appear in court for the second time since being released.

But reacting to that, Bushiri said he was more concerned about his right to life than protect protect and live in fear of persecution that could lead to fatality.

“My right to life is more important than any asset in the world,” said Bushiri,

The head of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church said  he believes in the justice system in Malawi that’s why he came to Malawi to seek justice.

Prophet Bushiri has been steadily rising and has a large following in South Africa with his church membership in many countries.

Many of his church members affectionately refer to  Bushiri as “Papa” or “Major 1.”

Meanwhile, Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri have been released unconditionally, Magistrate Viva Nyimba has ruled, arguing that their arrest was illegal.

Nyimba , formerly a prominent human rights lawyer before he became a Magistrate, said the two voluntarily surrendered themselves to police and there is no risk that they would not comply with further obligations.

Yalakwa 4
Yalakwa 4
2 hours ago

Some prophets are born lucky.

The truth hurts
The truth hurts
2 hours ago

So if you don’t value life then why do you lock your house before you go to bed sometimes we must use common sense

Auwenis
Auwenis
2 hours ago

Never seen man of God value life like this prophet. Let me remind him about philippians 1 v 21, it says for a believer to live is christ to die is gain.

And for the avoidance 9f doubt, fraud money + laundering are sins and also crimes

political commentator
political commentator
2 hours ago
Reply to  Auwenis

my friend shut up, you dont know what you are talking about. Check the bible on 1 KINGS 19…..its about Elijah who fled to another country for fear of being killed.

Life is a precious thing

