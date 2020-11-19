Bushiri, wife granted unconditional release: Malawi court rules arrest was illegal

November 19, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 14 Comments

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri  leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church and his wife, Mary, have made a giant score in the long battle to seek justice in the face of a menacing South African government baying for their extradition.

Lawyer-cum-singer Edgar Kachale greets his boss Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who’s  been released unconditionally, Magistrate Viva Nyimba ruled that their arrest was illegal.
Lawyer Edgar Kachale who runs Bushiri’s printing company in Lilongwe at the court I chatting with police prosecutor
Musician Wendy Harawa was at the court to give Major 1 the moral support

The couple has been unconditionally released by Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba because their arrest was illegal, he ruled.

The Bushiris appeared before Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Thursday where the State wanted the couple to be remanded for 30 days for Malawi government and South Africa government to process the extradition.

Lawyer representing the Bushiris, Wapona Kita, challenged the State arguing there is no warrant of arrest from the court hence their detention is unlawful.

According to Kita, the two cannot continue to be in detention because the government of South Africa has not made a formal request to extradite Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

Kita asked the court to grant the two bail, saying they will comply with the court if request to extradite them by South African  government.

He says the two cannot abscond bail or run away from the country because they chose to come to Malawi and not any other country.

In his ruling, Nyimba said underlined that the couple surrendered themselves to police as such they are not flight risk from their native country.

As things currently stand, it would seem that the Bushiris’ return to South Africa to face the music is largely dependent on the full cooperation of the Malawi government.

Malawi government spokesman Gospel Kazako has since said they will not  interfere and hinder systems that were in place for the administration of justice.

He noted that the Malawian government was criticised by the South African media for allegedly employing delaying tactics and were seemingly unwilling to hand over the Bushiris to South African authorities.

Kazako said it was not about whether they were willing or not to handover the Bushiris but about the law.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

1 1 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
14 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Auwenis
Auwenis
3 hours ago

Malawi police is so pathetic, so you mean they couldn’t properly arrest bushiri for all those crimes? Why arrest bushiri based on TV or news reports?

0
Reply
Chisale
Chisale
3 hours ago

In all this, feel sorry for the other two co-accused in South Africa. They have just been used and left by the Bushiris. Lesson to everyone.

4
Reply
Law Abiding SAn
Law Abiding SAn
2 hours ago
Reply to  Chisale

Don’t feel feel sorry for them. As the saying goes “you sleep with dogs you get fleas”.

0
Reply
YRUsostupid!
YRUsostupid!
3 hours ago

From ‘Major1’ to ‘Major Prisoner’. I am smiling……all the way to Maula. (.Mzimba..prison is not congested…not yet)

0
Reply
Keen Observer
Keen Observer
3 hours ago

White collar criminals are celebrated all over the world. In this case let the law take it’s course, indeed.

1
Reply
Okay
Okay
3 hours ago

Why is the state always incompetent? Doesn’t matter which party is in charge…. The state prosecution teams only win against poor criminals. Against the rich ayayayaya 0/10

0
Reply
Zagwazathadi
Zagwazathadi
3 hours ago

That’s what Ralph kasambara and his protégé wapona can do for you. They are expensive and crooked yes, but let’s be honest, they usually deliver the desired goods on time.

0
Reply
David Nkhoma
David Nkhoma
3 hours ago

Am happy . We have to show other countries that we are united. South Africa government mustn’t undermine other countries

-1
Reply
Zio ine
Zio ine
3 hours ago

But why did chakwera appoint kadzako as minister of information. The guy is a complete misfit and shows all the signs of a dinderhead.. this case of Bushiri has shown that Malawi is incapacitated on issue of public international relationship

-3
Reply
John chidongo
John chidongo
3 hours ago

Akazako kuwayankha a ku South African mukuwayankha bwino kwambiri pano adziwanso kuti akumana ndi anthu anzeru wopanda mantha wophunzira. Aona Nyekhwe!

5
Reply
JO GALU WAFA
JO GALU WAFA
3 hours ago

half time score; south africa 1:4 bushiri

1
Reply
Hardy
Hardy
2 hours ago
Reply to  JO GALU WAFA

akalowanso galu wakuba uyu

0
Reply
shares
14
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Stakeholders meet to criminalise witchcraft in Malawi

Experts, traditional leaders and other stakeholders are meeting in Lilongwe to formulate a law that would recognize and criminalise witchcraft....

Close