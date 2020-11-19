Bushiri, wife granted unconditional release: Malawi court rules arrest was illegal
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church and his wife, Mary, have made a giant score in the long battle to seek justice in the face of a menacing South African government baying for their extradition.
The couple has been unconditionally released by Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba because their arrest was illegal, he ruled.
The Bushiris appeared before Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Thursday where the State wanted the couple to be remanded for 30 days for Malawi government and South Africa government to process the extradition.
Lawyer representing the Bushiris, Wapona Kita, challenged the State arguing there is no warrant of arrest from the court hence their detention is unlawful.
According to Kita, the two cannot continue to be in detention because the government of South Africa has not made a formal request to extradite Bushiri and his wife, Mary.
Kita asked the court to grant the two bail, saying they will comply with the court if request to extradite them by South African government.
He says the two cannot abscond bail or run away from the country because they chose to come to Malawi and not any other country.
In his ruling, Nyimba said underlined that the couple surrendered themselves to police as such they are not flight risk from their native country.
As things currently stand, it would seem that the Bushiris’ return to South Africa to face the music is largely dependent on the full cooperation of the Malawi government.
Malawi government spokesman Gospel Kazako has since said they will not interfere and hinder systems that were in place for the administration of justice.
He noted that the Malawian government was criticised by the South African media for allegedly employing delaying tactics and were seemingly unwilling to hand over the Bushiris to South African authorities.
Kazako said it was not about whether they were willing or not to handover the Bushiris but about the law.
Malawi police is so pathetic, so you mean they couldn’t properly arrest bushiri for all those crimes? Why arrest bushiri based on TV or news reports?
In all this, feel sorry for the other two co-accused in South Africa. They have just been used and left by the Bushiris. Lesson to everyone.
Don’t feel feel sorry for them. As the saying goes “you sleep with dogs you get fleas”.
From ‘Major1’ to ‘Major Prisoner’. I am smiling……all the way to Maula. (.Mzimba..prison is not congested…not yet)
White collar criminals are celebrated all over the world. In this case let the law take it’s course, indeed.
Why is the state always incompetent? Doesn’t matter which party is in charge…. The state prosecution teams only win against poor criminals. Against the rich ayayayaya 0/10
That’s what Ralph kasambara and his protégé wapona can do for you. They are expensive and crooked yes, but let’s be honest, they usually deliver the desired goods on time.
Am happy . We have to show other countries that we are united. South Africa government mustn’t undermine other countries
But why did chakwera appoint kadzako as minister of information. The guy is a complete misfit and shows all the signs of a dinderhead.. this case of Bushiri has shown that Malawi is incapacitated on issue of public international relationship
Akazako kuwayankha a ku South African mukuwayankha bwino kwambiri pano adziwanso kuti akumana ndi anthu anzeru wopanda mantha wophunzira. Aona Nyekhwe!
half time score; south africa 1:4 bushiri
akalowanso galu wakuba uyu