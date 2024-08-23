Bushiri says heavens rejoiced and angels sang the day God brought his wife on earth

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has penned a moving, poetic message to his wife, Mary, who is celebrating her birthday this Friday.

In a message, posted on Facebook page, Bushiri wrote that on this day, the heavens rejoiced and angels sang as God brought you into this world, ‘destined to be my love, my partner, my prophetess, and the very heartbeat of my life.”

He added that he want to celebrate not just her birthday but the extraordinary light that she bring into his life and the lives of everyone who is blessed to know you.

“Every moment with you is a divine experience, a testimony of God’s grace and favor in my life. Your wisdom, your strength, your faith are like precious jewels, illuminating the path we walk together. You are not just my wife; you are my closest friend, my spiritual anchor, and the one who completes my soul in ways words can never fully capture.

“As I look into your eyes, I see the reflection of God’s endless love and His beautiful plan for us. You have stood by me through every storm, with a love so pure and a spirit so strong that I can only marvel at the gift God has given me in you. You are my queen, my prophetess, the mother of our beautiful children, and the greatest blessing of my life.

“Today, as we celebrate the day God brought you into this world, I want to remind you of how deeply, passionately, and eternally I love you. I thank God every day for you, for the love we share, and for the journey we are on together. My heart belongs to you now and forever.

“May this day be filled with joy, love, and all the happiness your heart desires. You deserve nothing less than heaven’s best, for you are a true angel on earth. I look forward to celebrating many more birthdays with you, growing old together, and continuing to witness the incredible work God is doing through you,” he wrote.

Mary Bushiri, born Mary Zgambo, was born on August 23, 1981 .

