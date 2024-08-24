Malawi Civic Space Open Dialogue urges immediate action to safeguard democracy

On Friday, the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe was the stage for a crucial discussion on the future of Malawi’s democracy as key stakeholders gathered for the Malawi Civic Space Open Dialogue.

The event, which brought together government officials, judiciary members, civil society leaders, and international delegates, highlighted the urgent need to protect and promote civic space in the face of growing challenges.

In a compelling opening address, Charles Kajoloweka, Executive Director of Youth and Society (YAS), issued a stark warning against complacency in democratic governance. Drawing an analogy with the Titanic, Kajoloweka cautioned that Malawi’s democracy could face a similar fate if warning signs are ignored.

“The Titanic was not just sunk by an iceberg but by the complacency of its leadership,” Kajoloweka said. “We must not allow complacency to blind us to the challenges that lie ahead. Vigilance is crucial if we are to navigate the ‘democratic icebergs’ that threaten our nation.”

His remarks served as a rallying cry for all stakeholders to take collective responsibility in safeguarding Malawi’s democratic gains.

Taking his turn, Moses Kunkuyu, Minister of Information and Digitalisation, representing Vice President Michael Usi, emphasized the critical role of civic space in sustaining the nation’s democracy. He described civic space as the “lifeblood” of Malawi’s constitutional framework, essential for the country’s progress.

“Civic space is where the voices of our people resonate, where they organize to influence governance and hold the government accountable,” Kunkuyu said. “Our progress as a nation depends on the openness and accessibility of this space.”

Kunkuyu also highlighted the dual nature of technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence, which can both enhance civic participation and pose significant risks to freedoms.

“We must ensure that our laws and policies do not infringe upon the rights essential to a vibrant civic space as we navigate the complexities of the digital age,” he urged.

Chief Justice Rizine. Mzikamanda reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to upholding constitutional democracy, stressing the importance of protecting fundamental rights, including freedom of expression, association, and assembly.

“Our judiciary has been recognized across the continent for its independence and impartiality,” Chief Justice Mzikamanda stated. “We have a duty to ensure that the freedoms of our citizens are upheld and that civic space remains open and accessible to all.”

He also called for a balanced approach to the digital transformation, ensuring that legal frameworks protect democratic principles while embracing technological advancements.

The dialogue emphasized the pressing need for a proactive approach to protecting civic space, with speakers urging vigilance in the face of emerging challenges. Kajoloweka’s Titanic analogy resonated with attendees, serving as a powerful reminder of the dangers of complacency.

“We must resolve to leave this dialogue with a concrete plan of action to protect and promote civic space in Malawi for years to come,” Kajoloweka urged.

