From Italy with Pope Francis to Germany signing multi-billion deals, was Chakwera’s Europe trip worth it?

President Lazarus Chakwera has described his visit to Italy and Germany as a significant step in strengthening the cordial and mutual relationship between Malawi and the two nations.

In his remarks after he concluded his visit, President Chakwera expressed contentment with his meeting with the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, noting the unwavering dedication shown towards aiding Malawi and the broader African region.

He highlighted the Pope’s desire to support the underprivileged, particularly focusing on impoverished individuals, children, and women.

Furthermore, President Chakwera stated that the encounter with the President of the Community of Saint’ Egidio, Professor Marco Impagliazzo, at their headquarters was a moment filled with excitement.

The President also acknowledged the substantial contributions made by Saint’ Egidio in assisting the disadvantaged in the country, particularly those Struggling with food insecurity.

While discussing his meeting with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in the capital city Berlin, President Chakwera emphasised the enduring relationship that has existed for decades.

The President also revealed Germany’s unwavering commitment to aiding Malawi in the sector of water transportation, evidenced by the signing of several Memorandums aimed at enhancing trade and investment cooperation between the two nations.

President Chakwera conveyed his appreciation for the opportunity to meet with the President of Germany, who has pledged support for Malawi across various developmental sectors.

He commended the efforts of the Malawi Ambassador to Germany in facilitating the successful exchange and dialogue.

Whilst in Germany and in pursuit of consistent power supply for increased productivity in Malawi, last evening we signed a memorandum of understanding, facilitating the construction of a 50 megawatt solar farm to be located at Choma in Mzuzu.

The deal was signed and sealed during a working dinner with Rethinking Africa Foundation, a German business initiative with a remodeled approach in promoting African development agenda for sustainable transformation.

The investor – Sun Africa Power Development Limited – is pumping in 70 million Euros for the 80-hectare solar farm which will employ over 100 Malawians during construction and a recurrent 80 at any given time for the next 25 years.

Together with other existing sources of power, this solar farm project fits perfectly into our goal of adding 1000 megawatts to the national grid by 2025.

