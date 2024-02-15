Bushiri showcases his irrigation dream to govt: Takes Kawale to his Mchinji mega maize farm

Visionaire of Goshen Farms Shepherd Bushiri has called on Malawians to be patriotic enough in fulfilling government efforts towards irrigation farming describing it as key in addressing food insecurity in the country.

He said this today when he together with minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale inspected Goshen Farms in Mchinji district where he announced that he will focus on irrigation farming soon after harvesting the maize.

Bushiri added that efforts to end hunger can be achieved if Malawians embrace irrigation farming other than relying much on rain-fed agriculture.

In his remarks, Agriculture minister Sam Kawale called upon companies and individuals to invest in commercial farming to increase economic growth in an equitable manner.

