Bushiri showcases his irrigation dream to govt: Takes Kawale to his Mchinji mega maize farm

February 15, 2024 Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Visionaire of Goshen Farms Shepherd Bushiri has called on Malawians to be patriotic enough in fulfilling government efforts towards irrigation farming describing it as key in addressing food insecurity in the country.

Bushiri’s mega maize farm in Mchinji

He said this today when he together with minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale inspected Goshen Farms in Mchinji district where he announced that he will focus on irrigation farming soon after harvesting the maize.

Bushiri added that efforts to end hunger can be achieved if Malawians embrace irrigation farming other than relying much on rain-fed agriculture.

In his remarks, Agriculture minister Sam Kawale called upon companies and individuals to invest in commercial farming to increase economic growth in an equitable manner.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Mlaka asusa mphekesera zoti akudwala mwakayakaya, akuti thupi latha chifukwa chosala kudya

Mmodzi wa oyimba nyimbo zauzimu, yemwenso ndi m'busa wa mpingo wa Fountain Gates Assembly, McDonald MlakaMaliro, watsutsa mphekesera zoti iwowa...

Close