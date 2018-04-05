Bushiri soldiers on with the Global Prophetic Tour: Jets in USA for conference 

Founder and President of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri landed in United State of America (USA) Thursday for a two-day conference that will be held in Los Angeles, California.

The conference is part of Prophet Bushiri’s Global Prophetic Tour of five continents aimed at preaching the gospel.

The ECG leader, who is accompanied by his wife prophetess Mary Bushiri, told journalists that he is happy to be in USA and looking forward to the much anticipated conference.

“We thank God for traveling mercies. My wife and I together with our team from South Africa are happy to be here in Los Angeles.

“The next two days are going to be life changing here in LA. Embrace yourselves for the powerful Prophetic move of God right here in the state of California”, said Prophet Bushiri on arrival LAX International Airport.

The US trip comes barely three weeks after a successful 5-day prophetic conference in Warri, Nigeria.

Next stop Nairobi

In a week, the Prophet will be in Nairobi, Kenya before proceeding to India and Australia.

