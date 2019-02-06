Bushiri tells court  ‘I’m innocent’: Hawks shocked with tens of thousands of supporters

The Hawks – South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation – had to arrange special vehicles and, even a chopper, to take Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church leader prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife home as tens of thousands manned the Specialised Crimes Court in Pretoria to see their ‘Papa’ walk home.

Baffled, they even asked the Prophet to help disperse the crowds home to ensure that there is peace in South Africa.

Confident, full of smiles and walked hand in hand with his wife, Bushiri only thanked God for allowing him to lead a church so full of love as ECG.

He then called on the people to disperse peacefully to their respective homes and continue steadfast in prayer for the church.

In court, Bushiri states in his affidavit that is “happily married” and not involved in money laundering, organised crime or fraud.

The couple sat close together in the small court room and the gallery was filled with family members. They looked unfazed as their legal representative, advocate Johan Hattingh, read from the affidavit.

Bushiri denied having any involvement in money laundering, organised crime and fraud.

He said he is a father of two and is “happily married”.

He had handed in all of his passports and has no previous convictions. He has no warrants of arrest.

In Mary’s affidavit, she said that none of “these offences was committed by me”.

She said their two children attended school in Malawi and visit their parents over school holidays.

She had surrendered all her travelling documents.

State prosecutor Salome Veenemans told the court that the state did not oppose bail and confirmed that all of the information in the affidavits was verified.

Bushiri has been given a R100 000 bail and he is supposed to appear before court for trial on 10 May.

“Papa! Major 1,” echoed through the streets of Pretoria.

Later on Wednesday, Bushiri took to his social media accounts to say: “Thank you so much for your love and support, and for the prayers. Prophetess Mary and I are overwhelmed and grateful”.

