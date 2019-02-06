Chilima says Malawi needs fixing: UTM to put right priorities

Malawian Vice President Dr. Saulos Kalsu Chilima, who is presidential candidate of UTM Party, has said the country’s economy needs fixing, creating jobs for the youth and put priorities in order to achieve a desired state.

Chilima was speaking after he presented his nomination papers alongside his running mate development activist Dr Micheal Usi.

“We shouldn’t allow a selected few to monopolize the economy squeezing out indigenous Malawians to the fringes of the economy. We must fix our public health system so that our women do not die unnecessarily while giving birth,” said Chilim.

“We should not be building stadiums for private clubs while our compatriots sleep on the floor in our public hospitals,” he said in sharp reaction to President Peter Mutharika’s promise to build stadia for Big Bullets and Be Forward football clubs using tax payers money.

“We must revamp our educational infrastructure so that our little innocent children don’t get tragically killed by rickety classroom walls. We must increase the capacity of our universities so that a whole people should not be denied the opportunity to learn under the guise of an evil and satanic policy called quota system,” he said.

Chilima further said, “one should not be denied the opportunity to learn simply because his father or mother originally came from a ‘wrong’ district, a district the student may even never have been to. We must root out the festering corruption in public procurement and direct those rescued funds towards social programs such as assisting the elderly and poor women in our villages.”

The UTM torchbearer also appealed to professionals and elites in society to cast their vote and help redeem the country from further decay.

Chilima urged the professionals to step out of their comfort zone and take part in deciding the future Malawi.

“You cannot live in comfort for too long when everything else around you is crumbling. While we cannot all be politicians, we must all assist in changing this country. The nation has educated us. We owe this nation more than we can pay back in a lifetime. We must insist that we have a clean government, a government of the people and for the people,”said Chilima.

Chilima said UTM has brought about youthful leadership and promised that his administration will bring about real change and end poverty across the country not looking at the regional boundaries or tribes of the people.

