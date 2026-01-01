Bushiri’s 2025/26 Crossover Attracts Over 17,000 Attendees from 70+ Nations, Up from 15,000 Last Year, Giving Malawi a Major Spiritual & Economic Boost

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s 2025/26 New Year’s Crossover service drew an astonishing 17,000 attendees, up from approximately 15,000 during the 2024/25 celebration, reinforcing his growing global influence. Believers streamed in from over 70 countries, while thousands more joined online, making this one of the largest and most internationally connected gatherings in Malawi’s history.

The event’s economic ripple was immediate and substantial. Hotels and lodges across Blantyre were booked to capacity, transport services recorded record trips, restaurants and local vendors reported significant spikes in sales, and other businesses benefiting from the influx included catering, event management, and retail. Analysts estimate that the Crossover brought millions of kwacha into the local economy, showing how large-scale faith events can directly stimulate domestic commerce.

The gathering was graced by distinguished figures including Second Vice President Right Honorable Enock Chihana and his spouse Tadala Chihana, former ministers Ken Kandodo and Brown Mpinganjira, former Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba, and international royalty such as His Majesty King Dr. Chris Nkosikona Nkwanyana of South Africa, highlighting the event’s growing political and social significance.

Organizers emphasized that the service demonstrates the power of faith to unite people and drive societal impact, creating both spiritual breakthroughs and tangible economic benefits. As Malawi steps into 2026, the Crossover positions the country as a key hub for international religious tourism, while highlighting Bushiri’s continued rise as a global prophetic leader.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :