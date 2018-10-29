Bushiri’s annual Salvation Festival brings thousands to Pretoria, boosts tourism

Tens of thousands packed Pretoria Showgrounds in Gauteng Province of South Africa to be part of Salvation Festival, an annual event organised by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

Malawian Prophet Bushiri, also known as Major One, was the guest of honour of the event held on Sunday.

Apart from the normal service, the event was characterised by a normal Sunday Service with a Holy Communion, musical perfomances, baptism, sporting activities, preaching and also testimonies.

According to Bushiri’s communications director Ephraim Nyondo, the event is meant to celebrate ‘the beauty of being saved from sin and living in the word.”

“We plannned for 40 000 people but we had about 55 000 people. It was really a great moment where people celebrated their salvation.”

ECG is one of the fastest growing church with branches in all the six continents of the world.

