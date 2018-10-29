Joyce Banda promises better future for Malawi

Former president and People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda has promised that should she be ushered back in power through next year’s elections, her party would take bold steps to improve the agriculture-economy.

Banda said this on Sunday at Masangano school ground in the area of Traditional Authority, T/A, Kalumo in Ntchisi, where she addressed a political rally before a record crowd.

If patronage at her rallies is anything to go by, the former President has broken the ‘political bedroom’ syndrome as she continues to enjoy unwavering support wherever she addresses her political rallies.

She surprised many with the turnout of people in Kasungu, Zomba, Mzimba, Chitipa, Makanjira in Mangochi and now Ntchisi.

Banda has been a darling to many since her return from her four-year self-imposed exile in United States of America early this year.

Speaking at the rally, representative of T/A Kalumo, Group Village Headman Kalumo said JB is a true patriot who deserve all the respect.

“During her two years in office, she elevated more chiefs in Ntchisi including our chieftaincy. Most of us here are farmers who depend upon farming for livelihood. We were selling our tobacco on good prices and we will always remember her for that,” said Kalumo.

In her speech, Banda said better commodity prices is the only recipe for self reliance and economic development.

The former Malawi leader said Malawian farmers deserve better for their energy and sweat.

Banda said she will make it a priority that farmers sell their farm produce at good prices saying this is the only way of empowering farmers who endure so many hardships throughout the farming season.

She said Malawi is an agribusiness nation and that she will make sure there are markets and good prices for farm produce.

Banda cited tobacco, soya beans and pigeon peas as some of farm produce that deserve better prices.

She reiterated the need to scrap off targeted farm input subsidy and replace it with universal farm input subsidy.

The former Malawi leader said if elected into government again, she will focus on key thematic areas that have potential to transform the country.

She said social-economic development is attainable if the country will have reliable energy and power.

The PP leader emphasized the need for the country to improve on the mining sector saying their is a neglected potential in the area.

Banda said agriculture, health, education, tourism, social protection, and small scale businesses are some of her priorities.

Meanwhile, Banda will this Tuesday address another rally at T/A Kanyenda’s headquarters in Nkhotakota, before addressing another one on Wednesday in Kasungu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :