Bushiri’s case postponed for 4th time to 31 May 2021: Judge ambushes him with revised indictments

High Court in Pretoria has, for the fourth time in two years, postponed to May 31 2021 the case in which South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are being accused of fraud, money laundering and contravention of exchange regulations.

The court on Friday—which took about five minutes—was held through a video conference.

In a statement released Friday afternoon signed by Bushiri’s spokesperson, the couple appeared before the court for the fourth time hoping for trial and, just as it has been the case in the previous three appearances; the case has always been postponed at the behest of the prosecution-stated reason of not being ready.

“To our surprise when we appeared today, the Judge did not conduct the pre-trial as he ordered the State on 27 July 2020. The pre-trial was meant for the State to address him on the current status of each witness with regard to their fears to attend court due to Covid-19 and produce medical certificates where necessary. Instead, the Judge simply requested the State to give him a new trial date,” said Nyondo.

He added that it is also worth mentioning that the State sent Bushiri’s lawyers a revised indictment, 45 minutes before the court appearance which is almost an ambush.

However, added Nyondo, the Prophet, as a law-abiding citizen, still believes in the integrity of the South Africa’s justice system and he will still cooperate with the courts until justice is served and prevailed.

“He remains grateful and thankful for your prayers and support,” he said.

Bushiri heads the Enlightenment Christian Gathering (ECG) church.

