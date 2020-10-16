DPP’s Mzomera slapped with four years jail sentence

October 16, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Mzimba senior resident magistrate has sentenced Democratic progressive party regional governor for the north Reverend Christopher Ngwira to four years imprisonment for abuse of office in the use of local development funds.

Mzomera off to new home the prison

Reverend Ngwira abused K250000 of local development funds meant for construction of a teachers house at Lukwelukwe in the constituency when he was legislator for Mzimba Hora.

Passing judgement Senior Resident Magistrate Mathews Msiska said the sentence is meant to deter other public offices from abusing money from public coffers.

