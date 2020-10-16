Fire guts Nkhotakota District Hospital

October 16, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

With calls for government to equip all district councils with fire fighting equipment., on Friday morning  fire gutted  part of the drug store at Nkhotakota District Hospital, destroying essential drugs and other medical supplies.

Fire destroys drug store

The hospital’s spokesperson Garry Chilinga confirmed the incident and said the cause of the fire has not yet been identified.

Chilinga said they are working on assessing the damage.

At around 5am, guardians for in-patients saw the black smoke billowing into the sky from the facility.

Hospital officials were seen using buckets to put out the fire as the district council has no fire engine.

