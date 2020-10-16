Uladi  conviction a timely warning to Malawi thieving public servants: You are next!

Uladi Mussa is not the first, among his average, to suffer a court conviction after a thorough prosecution of having abused office during time he was entrusted with leadership.

The list is long.

However, Mussa’s predicament comes hot on the heels corruption fight in the current Tonse Alliance government led by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Just few days ago, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) lodged a stern complaint before the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mary Kachale with regards to the snail’s pace at which the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is prosecuting those arrested, accused of having been involved in the looting of public funds during the previous administration.

At the heart of that letter are feelings HRDC got from the public advancing that President Chakwera is playing a lip service to fighting corruption in the country.

Even though State House responded arguing that it is ACB which the public should point fingers at, we believe that it’s President Chakwera who is running this country and if any of his lieutenants are not living to his goals, he has the power to hire and fire.

However, the gist of this story is that Malawians want their taxes to be well protected by people put in charge. They want their country to be inhabited by people with legitimate papers—not questionable characters that buy their way in through bribing public officers.

Such public officers are a threat to society and that is why we need a strong ACB to thoroughly investigate and prosecute such officers.

It is in this vein where we applaud ACB and the Police for staying the course with Mussa’s case until justice has been served.

Well, we don’t have tears for Mussa—justice has taken its course and he has no one to blame but his own acts of betraying Malawians by acting against the wishes of the law, which is the voice of the people.

For Mussa, the die is cast; but, as usual, his predicament is a hope to Malawians as it revives our hope in the country’s justice system.

We are waiting for the next in Mussa’s line. From the old rubble of corruption and the emerging new rubble.

