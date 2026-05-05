Bushiri’s Spokesperson Warns of Legal Crackdown on Online Content Manipulation Targeting Prophet’s Image

Spokesperson for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Aubrey Kusakala, has issued a stern warning to individuals accused of manipulating and distorting content involving the prophet on social media, declaring that those responsible will face legal consequences once identified.

In a strongly worded statement, Kusakala said there is a growing trend of people using advanced digital tools to alter images, videos, and messages linked to Bushiri, before circulating the material online with the intention of damaging his reputation.

“This is not just unethical—it is criminal,” Kusakala stressed, making it clear that such actions fall within punishable offences under the law.

He revealed that some of the individuals behind the alleged smear campaign have already been identified, and that the matter is being escalated to relevant authorities for immediate action. The statement signals a potential legal crackdown that could see those involved arrested and prosecuted.

Kusakala further urged the public to exercise caution and responsibility when التعاملing with online content, especially material concerning high-profile figures like Bushiri. He warned that blindly sharing unverified or suspicious content not only spreads misinformation but could also implicate unsuspecting individuals.

“We are appealing to the public to verify any content they come across before sharing it. People must not allow themselves to be used as tools in a coordinated effort to tarnish someone’s image,” he said.

The warning comes amid a surge in digitally manipulated content across social media platforms, where reputations can be rapidly shaped—or destroyed—by viral posts, regardless of their authenticity.

Kusakala’s remarks underline growing concerns over the misuse of technology in Malawi’s online space, and set the stage for what could become a high-profile legal battle over digital misinformation and defamation.

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