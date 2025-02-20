Business in Detail Magazine Set to Host Blantyre Business Expo

Blantyre is set to host one of the most anticipated business gatherings of the year, as Business in Detail Magazine gears up for the Blantyre Business Expo on February 21, 2025, at Crossroads Hotel. The event promises to be a premier platform for business networking, investment opportunities, and entrepreneurial success.

According to Kenphord Mdima, a senior member of Business in Detail Magazine, preparations for the expo are in full swing.

“We are excited to bring together top Malawian business leaders, lawyers, and entrepreneurs to share insights on how to succeed in business,” Mdima said.

The event will feature a business talk and awards presentation, with renowned speaker Haroon Sacraine delivering a keynote address on “Youth Leadership in Business: Developing Entrepreneurial Mindsets.” Other key topics include investment opportunities for youth, business networking, and the current business environment in Malawi.

The Blantyre Business Expo will also provide a showcasing platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), giving them an opportunity to present their products and services to a wider audience.

“We encourage SMEs to participate and take advantage of this opportunity to network and grow their businesses,” Mdima added.

Tickets for the event are already available, with prices ranging from MK30,000 for students to MK300,000 for corporate tables. Interested participants can secure their tickets by contacting 0996 535 234.

With its blend of high-profile speakers, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, the Blantyre Business Expo is poised to be a game-changer for businesses in Malawi. Entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate players alike are set to benefit from this dynamic and insightful event.

