Analysis: Government’s Stalling on Lifestyle Audits Exposes Its Deep-Rooted Corruption

Malawi’s government has once again demonstrated that accountability and transparency are nothing more than empty rhetoric, as it shamelessly continues to delay the implementation of the lifestyle audit manual—a tool that could expose corruption within its ranks.

This deliberate stalling is not about legal technicalities or the need for amendments to the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA), as officials would have Malawians believe. Instead, it is a carefully calculated move to shield high-ranking politicians and public officers from scrutiny, allowing them to continue looting taxpayer money without consequences.

The lifestyle audit manual, finalized by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and submitted to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) in February 2024, was meant to bring a new level of financial transparency to those in power. But just when Malawians thought the government was ready to hold public officials accountable, the Cabinet swiftly buried the document in bureaucratic red tape. First, the excuse was that the manual needed “alignment with the law.”

Then, it was sent back to the Ministry of Justice for a so-called “comprehensive amendment” of the CPA—an amendment that, conveniently, has no clear timeline. This is not an oversight; it is a well-orchestrated delay, designed to ensure that corrupt officials remain protected.

The government has long mastered the art of fast-tracking laws that serve its interests while stalling those that threaten its grip on power. When it needed to amend laws regarding the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the process was completed without unnecessary delays. But when it comes to enforcing laws that would expose corruption, suddenly, there are endless obstacles and legal loopholes that require years of “review.” The hypocrisy is staggering, and Malawians are once again being taken for fools.

Transparency and accountability advocate Willy Kambwandira has described the withdrawal of the manual as a betrayal of the anti-corruption fight, arguing that lifestyle audits are exactly where the war against corruption should start. But it is no surprise that the government is dragging its feet, given that it is filled with officials who have openly resisted declaring their assets. These individuals know that once the lifestyle audit becomes operational, their financial secrets will be exposed, and their wealth accumulation will come under public scrutiny.

Youth and Society (YAS) Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka has not held back in his condemnation, accusing the government of blatant deception and diversionary tactics. He argues that if the administration were truly committed to a comprehensive legal review, it would have done so already. When the amendment regarding the DPP was made, that was the perfect opportunity for a full legal overhaul, but instead, the government cherry-picked what to change while ensuring that lifestyle audits remain meaningless. This, according to Kajoloweka, is a clear indication that the delay is intentional and that protecting corrupt officials is the real agenda.

The failure to enforce the lifestyle audit is just one of many unfulfilled promises by this administration. The appointment of an ACB director has been conveniently delayed, ensuring that the bureau remains weak and ineffective. The issue of presidential immunity remains untouched, further insulating those in power from accountability.

Even the government’s handling of ACB’s proposed amendments, such as granting the bureau power to arrest without a warrant, raises suspicions about whether these reforms are genuine or just another smokescreen to create the illusion of progress.

As things stand, Malawi is being run by a government that prioritizes shielding corrupt officials over ensuring transparency and accountability. The so-called fight against corruption has been reduced to a carefully staged performance designed to pacify the public while politically connected individuals continue to plunder state resources without consequence. Until the lifestyle audit is enforced and real anti-corruption reforms are implemented, this administration’s claims of fighting corruption remain nothing but a hollow, self-serving charade. Malawians must wake up and demand real accountability because, as of now, this government has no intention of delivering it.

