Business journos elect  new leadership: MBC’s Khonyongwa at the helm 

The Association of Business Journalists (ABJ) Malawi, a grouping of business and economic journalists, has new leadership with Director of News and Programmes at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Vincent Khonyongwa and renowned journalist Ayami Mayeresa elected as National Coordinator and Professional ethics advisor for the association, respectively.

Mayeresa is serving in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs as Special Assistant to the Minister.

Khonyongwa, who got the seat unopposed, is being deputized by Enelles Nyali, reporter at the National Publications Limited.

Gregory Gondwe and Chikondi Manjawira were ushered in as Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General, respectively. Wezzie Nyirongo Chamaza of Capital Radio, was elected as treasurer general whereas Timothy Kateta, Simeon Shumba, Timothy Kachedwa and Charles Sitima are committee members.

The advisory council comprises Mayeresa as Professional Ethics Advisor ; former ABJ national coordinator Thomas Chafunya, who is spokesperson of Mota-Engil Malawi as Policy Advisor; Frank Phiri as Technical Advisor, Chikondi Chiyembekeza as Projects Coordinator and Steve Chilundu as membership auditor.

The new office bearers were elected at ABJ’s elective annual general meeting held in Mangochi.

In his acceptance speech, Khonyongwa stressed the need to enhance professionalism in Business Journalism through specialized trainings.

“My intention is for ABJ to partner with a local or international institute and introduce a ‘Certified Business Journalist’ qualification to award members who undergo specialized training covering all sectors of the economy.

“This will be a game changer as it will lay a concrete-strong foundation for members to be fully qualified and generate relevant stories, features, analyses and programmes that will contribute to the growth of the Malawi nation’s economy,” said Khonyongwa.

He further said the new leadership will have a well-outlined strategy to win over medium to long-term partnerships aimed at further developing qualifications upgrades, individually as members.

“This will support ABJ’s drive to empower members for us to easily discern technical and strategic matters at the national and global level for easy communication in the Business stories we generate while also laying a strong foundation to Malawi’s Business Journalism.

“It is time for business stories to start earning the economy more productive activities and this can only be done by highly qualified practitioners that the Association Business Journalists is already mandated to train,” he emphasized.

He also took time to thank the outgoing team for securing partnerships with the World Bank, Malawi Revenue Authority, the Reserve Bank of Malawi and others.

ABJ was formed in 2007 to enhance and uphold the values of Business Journalism.

