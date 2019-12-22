Nankhumwa attends special prayers at PIM:  Rev Mitambo calls for unity, hails Mutharika

President for the Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) Reverend Wilson Mitambo has said Malawians must strive to live in unity and harmony despite political differences as it is a prerequisite for meaningful social and economic development.

Reverend Mitambo said Malawi is renowned for its people’s ‘warmth’ hence its ‘Warm Heart of Africa’ status and that Malawians must jealously preserve this status by avoiding unnecessary hatred and violence arising from political differences.

He was speaking on Sunday at the New Jerusalem Temple at PIM’s Headquarters during a special ‘love’ prayer service, which was led by children and attended by Guest of Honour, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The Man of God said as Malawians enter the festive season, where among others, they celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, they ought to emulate the life of Jesus when he lived on earth, which was characterized by love for both his friends and enemies.

“God loved us by sending his Son to die for our sins on the cross. During his time, Jesus preached about love. We ought to emulate that.

“As we await the court ruling on elections, I wish to encourage our own flock and everyone to remember that we’re all Malawians first before we belong to any political party. We shall all go at some point but this country we call our own, Malawi, shall forever be here. Let us not allow our political emotions get the better of us and start fighting each other and destroying property,” he said, adding that all Malawians must be prepared to accept the court’s verdict, whichever way it goes.

The PIM President then hailed President Peter Mutharika for his “rare humility, self-control and self-effacing traits”, saying during the post-elections political turmoil and social unrest, the President has kept his temper down and let the law dictate matters. He said God gives power and authority to the humble and destroys those that are selfish and jealous.

“I wish to request you, Honourable Minister, to extend our deepest appreciation to His Excellency the President for his humble and visionary leadership that has seen immeasurable social and economic development across the country.

“We, at PIM, are immensely indebted to the President and his DPP government for the various social and economic development projects, including a good road network, that have positively changed people’s livelihood,” he said, noting that sound development projects in the area started during the time of the late President Bingu wa Mutharika.

In his speech, Nankhumwa informed the congregation that PIM founder, the late Reverend John Chilembwe, is a true symbol of courage and sacrifice following his famous Chilembwe Uprising of 1915.

“No politician can claim to be such if they do not appreciate the selfless contribution that John Chilembwe made towards the peace, freedom and unity that we all enjoy today. He is our hero; a legend whom Malawians ought to revere forever,” said Nankhumwa.

The minister, who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament, said in appreciation of the tremendous contribution that the late Chilembwe made that President Mutharika is committed to significantly change the face of PIM and continue improving the people’s social and economic status there.

Turning to the prayers, Nankhumwa hailed the PIM leadership for involving children in propagating the word of God, saying doing that prepares them well for their future spiritual responsibilities.

“In the Bible, Proverbs 22 verse 6, it is written, ‘Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it’. This is exactly what I have witnessed here today and I wish to encourage the clergy to do so much of this,” said Nankhumwa.

MP for Chiradzulu Central, McTimes Pagonanji Malowa and Group Village Headman Kumitete (a relation to John Chilembwe) thanked Nankhumwa for joining them at the special prayers.

