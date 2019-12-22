Nyasa Bullets win back-to-back Malawi TNM Super League titles

December 22, 2019 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times

This has been a TNM Super League title race of explosive, intoxicating brightness and it has finally ended with Nyasa Big Bullets  as champions. What a stellar campaign.

Bullets celebrate after winning the title again

Bullets on Sunday claimed back-to-back titles  after their rivals Be Forward Wanderers led the table for most part of the campaign only to slip up late and started  playing catch-up.

The People’s Team were crowned champions for th second year running at  Kamuzu Stadium backyard in Blantyre where they have not lost this season, and their match against TN Stars  was a celebration fixture.

There were wild scenes of celebrations and later dancing in the streets supporters hailed  players to their achievement.

