Nyasa Bullets win back-to-back Malawi TNM Super League titles

This has been a TNM Super League title race of explosive, intoxicating brightness and it has finally ended with Nyasa Big Bullets as champions. What a stellar campaign.

Bullets on Sunday claimed back-to-back titles after their rivals Be Forward Wanderers led the table for most part of the campaign only to slip up late and started playing catch-up.

The People’s Team were crowned champions for th second year running at Kamuzu Stadium backyard in Blantyre where they have not lost this season, and their match against TN Stars was a celebration fixture.

There were wild scenes of celebrations and later dancing in the streets supporters hailed players to their achievement.

