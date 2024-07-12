Business lady Cha Cha pays one year rentals for artist Chris Chayera

Business lady and philanthropist Chawezi Banda, popularly known as Cha Cha, has today covered one-year rentals for physically impaired visual artist Chris Chayera.

Speaking while visiting Chayera’s house in Kawale, Lilongwe, Cha Cha said she was inspired by the spirit of tenacity in Mr Chayera who is a true definition of disability is not inability.

“Looking at the way he suffers to earn a living, I thought he will be relieved by, at least, helping him to care of his rentals for a year. I strongly believe this will really help him save the money he was using to pay rentals and cover other things,” she said.

Cha Cha—who also bought three art-pieces of Chayera and also assured him her hand in marketing the pieces—added that she noticed that Chayera uses a small wheel for his size as such she will make an effort to secure a much wider, lofty and comfortable one.

Chayera, over the moon with the gesture, was speechless, only thanking God for this ‘wonderful day’.

Even the landlady, Miss Diness Maliketi, thanked Cha Cha for the gesture, saying the Chayera’s have been immensely relieved because it was always never easy for them to meet their rentals.

