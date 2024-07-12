Turbulence in UTM political landscape: Splinters amid Tonse Alliance collapse

In a dramatic turn of events, the UTM party, founded and previously led by the late Saulos Clause Chilima, has announced its formal exit from the Tonse Alliance, a political coalition that included the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and several other stakeholders.

Following the passing of Chilima in a tragic plane crash incident in Chikangawa on 10th June, the party’s Vice President, Michael Usi, who was Chilima’s running mate in the 2019 elections, assumed the leadership of UTM in accordance with the party’s constitution.

In a move to preserve the alliance, Malawi’s President, Lazarus Chakwera, who is also President of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) subsequently appointed Usi as the new State Vice President, replacing the late Chilima.

However, the transition has not been without its challenges. During Usi’s swearing-in ceremony, several UTM officials, with the exception of the party’s Patron, Noel Masangwi, and a few others, conspicuously abstained from the event, refraining from offering their congratulations to Usi.

Tensions within the party reached a boiling point today as the UTM Executive Committee, led by the party’s Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, convened a media briefing to announce the party’s withdrawal from the Tonse Alliance.

While Kaliati communicated that the party would hold an executive meeting to deliberate on this decision, another senior UTM member, Felix Njawala, pre-empted the move, declaring that the party had already exited the alliance.

The Shire Times has obtained insider information suggesting the emergence of two distinct factions within the UTM party – one aligned with the new party leader, Michael Usi, and another rogue faction dominated by disgruntled and shapeless figures, such as Njawala.

The growing tensions within the UTM party have undoubtedly offered a great litmus test for the chances on continued existence of the party as it navigates the aftermath of Chilima’s passing.

Nevertheless, the situation remains fluid, with Michael Usi determined to assert his authority as the custodian of the party, while the dissident faction seeks to chart a new course for UTM.

This unfolding saga underscores the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of Malawi’s political arena, where the delicate balance of power and alliances is constantly being tested and re-examined.

