Butao calls for unity at Wanderers Club

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao has sent a strong appeal to all members of the Lali Lubani Road outfit to restrain from embracing negative stories which he say brings bad luck to the team.

The appeal comes at a time the Nomads who are the elite league defending champions are struggling to get their usual form and winning formula in the ongoing 2018-19 TNM Super League Season.

The Nomads General Secretary has been quite for close to a month after it was reported that he selfly resigned from his position.

“It is true that I haven’t been conducting my duties as club General Secretary because of some many things that have been happening and I decided to bow out because it was so frustrating,” said Butao.

He admitted to have communicated to all the relevant authorities at the club about his resignation.

Among other things, Butao and some executive committee members have been accused of misusing club sponsorship money.

“All this is said by people who doesn’t know football administration because there is no way they can say Mike took money from sponsors as if the money is deposited into a personal account” said Butao.

On allegations that he has been buying new cars for his car hire using club finances, Butao said: “I haven’t bought any new car the past two and a half years. And for your on information, I have had cars already and my business has been running smoothly before I became G.S”.

He therefore asked for support from all quarters if the dream of transforming the ongoing Wanderers misfortunes into fortunes is anything to go by.

“As a General Secretary, I always need a backing from people who knows how football administration is handled. And to all who failed during executive committee elections, they should stop bringing confusion but rather come forward with positive views for the betterment of the club,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Butao has promised good results as the team travels to the Central Region this weekend to face Kamuzu Barracks and Blue Eagles on Saturday and Sunday respectively in league matches.

