Butcher stabs wife to death, Malawi Police arrest him

A 40-year-old man is in police custody at South Lunzu police unit in Blantyre for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over family matters.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi confirmed of the arrest of Witness Mwenyezule who sells got meat at Luwanda trading centre in Machinjiri, Blantyre.

According to Nkhwazi, the suspect allegedly picked a quarrel with his wife on Friday 23rd February at around 2pm.

“A fight ensued between the two. In the process, he picked a knife and stabbed his wife on the left side of the abdomen,” Nkhwazi explained.

Wellwishers rushed the victim to Praise Private Clinic in Machinjiri where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Dead body has been conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital mortury pending Postmortem.

“Members of the community apprehended the suspect and handed him over to South Lunzu Police.”

The deceased; Elube Mwenyezule aged 33, hailed from Mpama village traditional authority (TA) Mpama in Chiradzulu district while Mwenyezule hails from Mbelenga village traditional authority (TA) Nsamala in Balaka.

Nkhwazi he will appear before court as soon as investigations into the matter are finalised to answer charges of murder contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code.

