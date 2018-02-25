Transformation Alliance in secret meeting with faith leaders

Political movement Transformation Alliance (T.A) is set to hold a secret interface meeting with some

religious leaders from different Churches on Monday 26 February 2018, Nyasa Times can reveal.

TA’s Davis Sauka confirmed the planned meeting in an interview with Nyasa Times on Saturday.

However, Sauka could not disclose the venue of the meeting based on claimed security reasons and to avoid the repeat of last year’s first ever national conference which faced numerous challenges including barring the pressure group from using College of Medicine (CoM) despite issuing a full payment of the venue booking.

“We are not disclosing the venue of the meeting and we are not even giving out details of the number of delegates attending because if you can remember very well we faced numerous challenges during the last minute of the preparations including barring of Zambia’s controversial opposition leader Savior Chishimba by the authorities”

said Sauka.

Chishimba spilled the beens in the infamous Zambia-Malawi Maizegate scandal.

Sauka said the meeting is mainly targeting religious leaders from small churches that are not represented on bigger gatherings or religious organizations.

“What we are fighting for is an all inclusive consultative process as these small church leaders also have a large following which has to be presented in the process” he said.

Commenting on the same meeting and on whether it is right for T.A to hide venue and other details for the meeting, Human Rights Activist George Thindwa said: “It is understandable that T.A can be hidding the venue of its intended meeting with the religious leaders considering the fact that some overzealous supporters of the rulling party would

usually want to disturb such peaceful consultations”.

T.A which is headed by former Minister of Information [during Dr. Joyce Banda’s rule] Moses Kunkuyu remain the

only political pressure group fighting for a transformative leadership.

The grouping held its first ever national conference in August last year and it was rescued by St. Pius Catholic Parish interms of venue after the grouping was barred from using College of Medicine Complex.

Delegates to Transformation Alliance convention called for mindset change and patriotism if Malawi is to achieve meaningful economic growth.

The two-day convention brought together economists , a cross-section of political, religious and traditional leaders including leader of opposition in Parliament and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera.

