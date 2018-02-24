Mwiza Nkhata elected new president of Malawi Law Society

An associate professor of law at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima), Mwiza Nkhata, has been elected as the new president of Malawi Law Society (MLS) during the elections held at the end of a two-day conference at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

Nkhata, who is also an influential legal commentator in Malawi media, has replaced Khumbo Soko who did not seek re-election after serving for one term.

According to official results, Nkhata emerged winner of the polls after defeating two other challengers. He polled 77 votes against private law practioner Gift Nankhuni’s 40 while Edwin Banda did not get any vote despite and was not present during the elections.

The positions of honorary secretary and treasurer went unopposed to Michael Goba Chipeta (retained) and Burton Mhango respectively.

Mhango took over from Felister Dossi who competed on the position of vice president but lost to Alfred Majamanda by 49 votes to 74.

