Bvumbwe on fire, residents torch police station

There were running battles Wednesday as a crowd of mostly youthful residents of around Bvumbwe Trading Centre in Thyolo District and the police were embroiled in running battles following alleged police brutality.

Hell broke loose after one of the officers at the police station allegedly beat up a cyclist who was crossing a police roadblock at the trading centre injuring him in process.

This angered onlookers who were later joined by scores of others from the trading centre who pelted stones at the police station and blocked the Thyolo Road with huge stones and tree branches.

What followed were several hours of chaos as police lobbed teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the irate vendors.

.While others fainted as teargas fumes choked them, some were chanting anti-government songs.

Some torched the police station.

Limbe Police deputy spokesperson, Patrick Mussa, has confirmed the development but declined to divulge more information as they are still investigating the matter.

