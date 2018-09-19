Bvumbwe on fire, residents torch police station

September 19, 2018 3 Comments

There were running battles Wednesday as a crowd of mostly youthful residents of around Bvumbwe Trading Centre in Thyolo District  and the police were  embroiled in running battles following alleged police brutality.

Riot police in Bvumbwe

Hell break loose at Bvumbe in Thyolo

Hell broke loose  after one of the officers at the police station allegedly beat up a cyclist who was crossing a police roadblock at the trading centre injuring him in process.

This angered onlookers who were later joined by scores of others from the trading centre who pelted stones at the police station and blocked the Thyolo Road with huge stones and tree branches.

What followed were several hours of chaos as police lobbed teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the irate vendors.

.While others fainted as teargas fumes choked them, some  were chanting anti-government songs.

Some torched the police station.

Limbe Police deputy spokesperson, Patrick Mussa, has confirmed the development but declined to divulge more information as they are still investigating the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
peterNSANJEzikomo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
peter
Guest
peter

too bad, koma kwa Bvumbwe kulibe Thyolo- Midima road.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
NSANJE
Guest
NSANJE

Why should cyclists get off bikes when crossing road block? Is this in Laws of Malawi?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
zikomo
Guest
zikomo

Dzanja la lemba………amayamba ndi anasi kukumenya

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes