Joyce Banda snubs Kamlepo, Matumula in PP NEC

People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda has ignored Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua and former party treasurer general Yusuf Matumula in the appointments she has made to complete a full list of party National Executive Committee (NEC).

Kalua was the party’s Vice President (North) but did not compete for the post during the convention last month, paving way for Ralph Mhone who was the director of legal affair.

Matumula lost his position to Dr James Munthali.

Announcing the full NEC list, newly appointed publicity secretary Ackson Kalaile Banda said he has been appointed party spokesman taking over from Noah Chimpeni MP, who is now deputising Ibrahim Matola on Secretary General post.

Kalaile also said delegates to the convention amended the party constitution to create the office of vice president for a new region in the South, called Sapitwa which has gone to Ephraim Chibvunde of Mulanje.

Faustance Chirwa is now the deputy spokesperson of the party while Joseph Chikwemba is the new director of political affairs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :