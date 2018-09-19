Joyce Banda snubs Kamlepo, Matumula in PP NEC

People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda has ignored Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua and former party treasurer general Yusuf Matumula in the appointments she has made to complete a full list of party National Executive Committee (NEC).
Kalua was the party’s Vice President (North) but did not compete for the post during the convention last month, paving way for Ralph Mhone who was the director of legal affair.
Matumula lost his position to Dr James Munthali.
Announcing the full NEC list, newly appointed publicity secretary Ackson Kalaile Banda said he has been appointed party spokesman taking over from Noah Chimpeni MP, who is now deputising Ibrahim Matola on Secretary General post.
Kalaile also said delegates to the convention amended the party constitution to create the office of vice president for a new region in the South, called Sapitwa which has gone to Ephraim Chibvunde of Mulanje.
Faustance Chirwa is now the deputy spokesperson of the party while Joseph Chikwemba is the new director of political affairs.
Kamlepo must not cry for any responsibilities within the PP tent after all it has leaking hard during the JB’s exile. Kaluwa is amongst the few politicians whose tenacity and loyalty have never been questioned. Ill advised appointments if JB thinks the PP is a viable party she killed the party during her absence from Malawi in the last four years. This clearly shows that she is listening to gossip not reading hard facts it is JB falling for Uladi sidelining Chilumpha the then PP Veep in the Central Region. Uladi is in the comfort o
Kodi PP ilipobe? I thought inanyamukatu 2014? kkkkkkk Political parties that are personal properties, only in Malawi.