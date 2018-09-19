Joyce Banda snubs Kamlepo, Matumula in PP NEC

September 19, 2018 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times 2 Comments

People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda has ignored Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua and former party treasurer general Yusuf Matumula in the appointments she has made to complete a full list of party National Executive Committee (NEC).

Kamlepo: No longer PP guru

Kalua was the party’s Vice President (North) but did not  compete for the post during the convention last month, paving way for Ralph Mhone who was the director of legal affair.

Matumula lost his position to Dr James Munthali.

Announcing the full NEC list, newly appointed publicity secretary Ackson Kalaile Banda said he has been appointed party spokesman taking over from Noah Chimpeni MP, who is now deputising Ibrahim Matola on Secretary General post.

Kalaile also said  delegates to the convention amended the party constitution to create the office of vice president for a new region in the South, called Sapitwa which has gone to Ephraim Chibvunde of Mulanje.

Faustance Chirwa is now the deputy spokesperson of the party while  Joseph Chikwemba is the new director of political affairs.

SIPHADA
SIPHADA

Kamlepo must not cry for any responsibilities within the PP tent after all it has leaking hard during the JB’s exile. Kaluwa is amongst the few politicians whose tenacity and loyalty have never been questioned. Ill advised appointments if JB thinks the PP is a viable party she killed the party during her absence from Malawi in the last four years. This clearly shows that she is listening to gossip not reading hard facts it is JB falling for Uladi sidelining Chilumpha the then PP Veep in the Central Region. Uladi is in the comfort o

3 hours ago
Gas Machine Head
Gas Machine Head

Kodi PP ilipobe? I thought inanyamukatu 2014? kkkkkkk Political parties that are personal properties, only in Malawi.

3 hours ago

