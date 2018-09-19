Ministry touts progress on Mombera University project

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology says Government is registering remarkable progress in preparatory works for the construction of Mombera University in Mzimba.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Lindiwe Chide, said the first phase of the project is at an advanced stage and disclosed that government would soon embark on actual construction of the university.

Speaking in an interview, Chide said projects of big magnitude like the K72 billion Mombera University project require a lot of background works before they actually take off.

“Preparatory works for the construction of the university are progressing very well. The first phase included the construction of an access road around the university which is at an advanced stage,” she said.

Chide said activities that have been concluded so far in the first phase include connecting electricity and water supply to the project site.

She added that preparation of detailed designs for the university was also complete.

The university is expected to be a major boost to agricultural productivity in the country as it is set to be the center for trainings in animal sciences.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :