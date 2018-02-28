BWB disconnects water at Malawi govt offices over unpaid K2.6m bill

The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) disconnected water at government office complex in Blantyre due to unpaid bills amounting to over K2 675 922 posing unhygienic danger to civil servants who operate in the building.

Regional Housing Officer (South), Wyson Chirwa confirmed to Nyasa Times, saying departments should settle their bills for the water to be reconnected.

The situation has created panic among those working in the building on the use of water-run sanitation facilities like toilets.

One civil servant, who work at the District Commissioners Office, who opted for anonymity, said the absence of water will affect workers in as far as the use of toilets is concerned.

“Water is life, the building will not be hygienic and this may cause diseases such as diarrhea and even Cholera,” he said.

Another civil servant, a woman working with MET department said this development will prompt many workers to shun away from work.

“It is a fact that we have no running water because Blantyre Water board came to close the taps. I am a woman and l need water for my person hygiene,” she said.

The Government Office Complex houses over 10 government departments such as; the Ministry of Tourism, the Department of Meteorological Services, Immigration Offices, Administrator General, Legal Aid, Information and offices of the District Commissioner (DC) just to mention a few.

The dismal performance by the country’s utility bodies reflects how the government continues to deny them the opportunity for total financial independence as ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) default payment of bills which squeezes the boards to the bone.

Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe is on record saying that MDAs alone owe public utility service providers in the country in excess of K10 billion in unpaid bills dating back to the 2015/16 financial year.

