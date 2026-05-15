FDRD Condemns MCP Over ‘Unauthorized’ Kamuzu Mausoleum Ceremony

The Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD) has condemned the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) over what it described as an unauthorized wreath-laying ceremony at the Kamuzu Mausoleum in Lilongwe, warning that the incident risks politicizing a national heritage site and undermining the rule of law.

In a statement dated May 15, 2026 and signed by FDRD chairperson Shaibu Abdul Rahaman and national coordinator Ajassie Caesar Kondowe, the rights group accused MCP supporters of marching from the party headquarters to the mausoleum without obtaining clearance from relevant authorities.

FDRD described the development as “a dangerous precedent for the unilateral use of public and heritage spaces for partisan purposes.”

The Kamuzu Mausoleum, which houses the remains of Malawi’s founding president Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, is regarded as a national heritage site under the management of the Department of Museums and Monuments.

According to FDRD, access to the site for public events is regulated through established procedures involving the Department of Museums and Monuments, the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture, and the Malawi Police Service.

“These protocols exist to preserve the dignity of the site, ensure public order, and prevent the politicization of national symbols,” reads part of the statement.

The organization further argued that conducting the event immediately after an official government function and without authorization undermined institutional processes and disrespected existing laws.

FDRD has since called on MCP to publicly acknowledge the alleged procedural breach and commit to following due process in future activities involving national heritage sites.

The group also urged authorities to enforce regulations consistently and without political bias while reminding political parties that national monuments belong to all Malawians and should not be turned into partisan platforms.

“Respect for institutions and adherence to the law are non-negotiable in a democratic society,” the statement said.

FDRD stressed that the Kamuzu Mausoleum represents Malawi’s post-independence history and national memory, warning that unauthorized political activities at the site risk eroding public trust in institutions meant to remain neutral.

The rights watchdog described the incident as a test of Malawi’s democratic maturity.

“Malawi’s democratic maturity depends on all political actors respecting procedures, regardless of political standing,” the statement added.

As of press time, MCP had not responded publicly to the accusations. The Department of Museums and Monuments and the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture had also not commented on whether any action would be taken.

Legal experts say unauthorized use of gazetted national monuments may attract administrative sanctions under the Monuments and Relics Act, although such politically-linked cases are rarely pursued to conclusion.

The incident has reignited debate over the use of public and historical spaces by political parties, particularly sites tied to Malawi’s national identity and heritage.

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