CADECOM and Mukuru Empower Blantyre Rural Families Amid Drought

The Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (CADECOM) has launched a vital project to disburse K92,500 each to 1,200 people suffering from the effects of the El Niño-induced drought.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with Mukuru Financial Service, targets vulnerable communities in Traditional Authority Chigalu in Blantyre Rural.

Sales Manager for Mukuru, Chiyembekezo Ken Ndala, explained that the collaboration will streamline access to financial aid through Mukuru’s innovative Enterprise payment platform, which ensures beneficiaries incur no withdrawal fees. “The advantage of our platform is that beneficiaries will access their money without any deductions,” Ndala stated.

Ndala also urged recipients to use the funds wisely to transform their lives. Edna Mailosi, an 85-year-old beneficiary, described the project as a timely intervention that will enable her to purchase maize for her family. “At least I will be able to eat proper food in the coming days after sleeping on an empty stomach, as we had nothing to eat,” she said.

In addition to TA Chigalu, the project is also being rolled out in TA Kunthembwe in Blantyre Rural. Over K976.8 million is expected to be disbursed to affected families between January and March this year, as part of a three-month partnership funded by European Union Humanitarian Aid.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!