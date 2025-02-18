Lying Ministers Must Go! HRDC Turns Up Heat on Chakwera to Fire Dishonest Ministers, Public Officers

In a blistering attack on government incompetence, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has demanded that President Lazarus Chakwera immediately fire ministers and public officers who deliberately misled him with false information about the country’s development projects.

HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence did not hold back, calling the deception an “insult to the President” and an outright betrayal of Malawians.

“This should make the President angry enough to fire them, not send them out to ‘clarify’ his State of the Nation Address (SONA) with more damage control,” Trapence fumed.

The scandal exposes what has become a routine in Chakwera’s administration—officials feeding him cooked-up data to paint a false picture of progress while Malawians continue to suffer from economic hardship, poor service delivery, and a lack of tangible development.

Trapence warned that if these deceitful officials remain in office, they will continue to mislead the President, undermining public trust in his leadership.

“It is important for the President to set the record straight by reprimanding such unprofessional officials. Otherwise, if they are left unpunished, it will be business as usual, and such unprofessional conduct will continue, with one lie following another,” he stated.

Instead of showing decisive leadership, the government appears to be in damage-control mode. Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba announced that ministers will now be sent out to “clarify” the lies already exposed. This is nothing more than an attempt to cover up the incompetence and deception that have embarrassed the administration.

Malawians are watching closely, and HRDC is making it clear that action must be taken.

“The President must act. Malawians are tired of leaders who manipulate facts and distort reality to save their own skins,” Trapence emphasized.

If Chakwera is serious about accountability, the time to act is now. He must clean house and show the nation that there is no room for dishonesty in his administration. Anything less would confirm what many already suspect—that his government is drowning in lies, incompetence, and impunity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!